Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 182 Shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lowered its position in shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 240,692 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 182 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned approximately 0.28% of ITT worth $18,538,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of ITT by 23.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,960,938 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $473,278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493,089 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of ITT by 21.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,779,718 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $398,241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218,406 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of ITT by 0.7% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,842,109 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $167,826,000 after acquiring an additional 18,781 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of ITT by 1.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,539,555 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $90,911,000 after acquiring an additional 20,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of ITT by 4.5% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,175,221 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $69,397,000 after acquiring an additional 50,843 shares in the last quarter. 90.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ITT alerts:

Shares of ITT stock opened at $77.69 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a PE ratio of 44.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.54. ITT Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.41 and a 1-year high of $82.90.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The conglomerate reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $591.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $580.76 million. ITT had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The company’s revenue was down 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that ITT Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Mary Elizabeth Gustafsson sold 18,585 shares of ITT stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $1,449,630.00. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of ITT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of ITT from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of ITT from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ITT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ITT presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.43.

About ITT

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the energy, transportation, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and rail.

Featured Story: What is Call Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for ITT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.