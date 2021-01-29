Retirement Systems of Alabama Reduces Stock Position in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Retirement Systems of Alabama reduced its position in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 255,744 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 10,814 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned 0.24% of Owens Corning worth $19,375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Owens Corning in the second quarter worth about $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Owens Corning in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Owens Corning in the third quarter worth about $36,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Owens Corning in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Owens Corning by 119.5% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 564 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on OC shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Longbow Research raised their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Barclays downgraded shares of Owens Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $84.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Owens Corning from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Owens Corning has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.71.

NYSE:OC opened at $78.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Owens Corning has a 12 month low of $28.56 and a 12 month high of $87.89. The company has a market cap of $8.46 billion, a PE ratio of -15.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.98.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The construction company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.38. Owens Corning had a negative net margin of 7.94% and a positive return on equity of 11.99%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Owens Corning will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Owens Corning declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, December 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 7th. This is a boost from Owens Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.91%.

Owens Corning Company Profile

Owens Corning, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells glass fiber reinforcements and other materials for composites; and residential, commercial, and industrial building materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

