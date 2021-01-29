Retirement Systems of Alabama Increases Position in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) by 92.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 396,094 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 190,111 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned 0.25% of Kohl’s worth $16,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Kohl’s by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Kohl’s by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 34,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in Kohl’s by 325.0% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 52.3% in the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 57,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the period. 83.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on KSS shares. FIG Partners upgraded shares of Kohl’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $21.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $15.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kohl’s from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Kohl’s currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.00.

Shares of NYSE KSS opened at $45.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a PE ratio of -29.29 and a beta of 2.04. Kohl’s Co. has a 12 month low of $10.89 and a 12 month high of $49.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.91.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.44. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 billion. Kohl’s had a negative net margin of 1.45% and a negative return on equity of 4.50%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Kohl’s Co. will post -2.71 EPS for the current year.

Kohl’s Profile

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. Its stores and Website offer apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

