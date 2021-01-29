Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $20.27 Million Holdings in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Retirement Systems of Alabama cut its position in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 129,809 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,505 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned 0.24% of Carlisle Companies worth $20,274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSL. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Carlisle Companies in the second quarter valued at about $60,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in Carlisle Companies by 2.2% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,853 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Kwmg LLC raised its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 3.6% in the third quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 24,245 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,967,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies in the third quarter worth about $7,868,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 184.3% in the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 314,806 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $38,523,000 after acquiring an additional 204,078 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Carlisle Companies alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Longbow Research boosted their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Carlisle Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Carlisle Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.57.

CSL opened at $147.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 2.52. The company has a market cap of $7.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $154.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.74. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $97.55 and a fifty-two week high of $169.86.

In related news, CFO Robert M. Roche sold 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.03, for a total transaction of $840,168.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,126 shares in the company, valued at $4,219,743.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO D Christian Koch sold 36,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.14, for a total transaction of $5,265,691.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 158,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,729,057.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,515 shares of company stock valued at $6,842,436. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Carlisle Companies Company Profile

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's Carlisle Construction Materials segment offers thermoplastic polyolefin, ethylene propylene diene monomer rubber, and polyvinyl chloride roofing membranes that are used on non-residential low-sloped roofs; roofing accessories, such as flashings, fasteners, sealing tapes, coatings, and waterproofing products; rigid foam insulation panels for roofing applications; specialty polyurethane products; vapor and air barriers, HVAC duct sealants, and hardware; and block molded polystyrene.

Read More: Market Capitalization

Receive News & Ratings for Carlisle Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlisle Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.