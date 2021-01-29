Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $17.40 Million Position in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 90,212 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,897 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned 0.07% of Equifax worth $17,396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Equifax by 1.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,840,589 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $759,488,000 after buying an additional 59,446 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Equifax by 27.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,158,301 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $542,849,000 after buying an additional 688,981 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Equifax by 28.9% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,054,278 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $322,316,000 after buying an additional 460,957 shares in the last quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Equifax by 13.0% in the third quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,521,920 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $238,789,000 after buying an additional 174,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Equifax by 49.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,042,013 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $164,472,000 after buying an additional 346,879 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on EFX shares. Atlantic Securities upgraded Equifax from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $228.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Barclays upgraded Equifax from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. CIBC started coverage on Equifax in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.50 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Equifax from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Equifax from $184.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $178.91.

Equifax stock opened at $181.14 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.46, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.32. Equifax Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.01 and a 1 year high of $196.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $186.69 and a 200-day moving average of $168.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

About Equifax

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage services; financial marketing; and identity management services.

