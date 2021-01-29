Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $15.56 Million Stock Position in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

Retirement Systems of Alabama trimmed its position in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 84,546 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 142 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned approximately 0.26% of TopBuild worth $15,563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of TopBuild in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in shares of TopBuild in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TopBuild in the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of TopBuild in the third quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of TopBuild by 770.5% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 679 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BLD. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $191.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of TopBuild from $160.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of TopBuild from $207.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Benchmark lowered shares of TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $183.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.92.

NYSE:BLD opened at $199.06 on Friday. TopBuild Corp. has a 12 month low of $54.83 and a 12 month high of $222.71. The firm has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.93 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is $192.43 and its 200-day moving average is $167.63.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The construction company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.32. TopBuild had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 18.32%. The company had revenue of $697.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that TopBuild Corp. will post 6.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Steven P. Raia sold 1,255 shares of TopBuild stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.53, for a total value of $210,250.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO John S. Peterson sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.44, for a total transaction of $501,710.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

TopBuild Company Profile

TopBuild Corp. installs and distributes insulation and other building products to the United States construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Distribution. It offers insulation products, rain gutters, glass and windows, afterpaint products, fireproofing and firestopping products, garage doors, fireplaces, shower enclosures, closet shelving, accessories, and other products; and insulation installation services.

