Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $15.18 Million Holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Retirement Systems of Alabama decreased its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 583,456 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 1,856 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $15,182,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 96.2% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,178 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC increased its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 13,488 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 65.0% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,277 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 50.5% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,705 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on FCX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Johnson Rice assumed coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Argus upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. TheStreet upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.12.

Shares of NYSE FCX opened at $27.79 on Friday. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a one year low of $4.82 and a one year high of $32.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.38 billion, a PE ratio of -308.74 and a beta of 2.27.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The natural resource company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. Freeport-McMoRan had a positive return on equity of 1.56% and a negative net margin of 0.73%. The firm had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 24,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.42, for a total transaction of $475,790.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 70,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,364,099.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard C. Adkerson sold 467,887 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.17, for a total value of $11,776,715.79. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,724,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,747,502.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 977,387 shares of company stock worth $24,508,456 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

