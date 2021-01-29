Retirement Systems of Alabama Cuts Stock Holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

Retirement Systems of Alabama decreased its stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) by 36.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,838 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 40,912 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.13% of The Scotts Miracle-Gro worth $14,505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,546 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 840 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 53.3% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 164 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 55.9% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 56,133 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,178,000 after purchasing an additional 20,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 99,471 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,809,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153 shares during the last quarter. 63.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Scotts Miracle-Gro alerts:

Shares of NYSE SMG opened at $226.64 on Friday. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a one year low of $76.50 and a one year high of $237.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $209.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $172.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.62 billion, a PE ratio of 33.28 and a beta of 1.13.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.01). The Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 9.38% and a return on equity of 52.60%. The firm had revenue of $890.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $886.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.91) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 78.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 8.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s payout ratio is 34.25%.

In related news, Director Peter E. Shumlin sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.72, for a total transaction of $273,152.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,564,819.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Hagedorn sold 26,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.12, for a total value of $5,000,845.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 88,379 shares in the company, valued at $16,890,994.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

SMG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist boosted their price objective on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $180.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut The Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $178.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Raymond James raised The Scotts Miracle-Gro to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised The Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.50.

About The Scotts Miracle-Gro

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

Further Reading: How mutual funds make money

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Scotts Miracle-Gro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Scotts Miracle-Gro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.