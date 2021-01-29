Retirement Systems of Alabama Acquires 464 Shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned approximately 0.08% of MarketAxess worth $16,452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in MarketAxess by 0.8% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 2,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of MarketAxess by 37.3% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 70 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of MarketAxess by 1.6% in the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 1,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Conning Inc. raised its position in shares of MarketAxess by 6.0% in the third quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. raised its position in shares of MarketAxess by 103.7% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 55 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. 90.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MKTX. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $621.00 to $631.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $608.00 to $599.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of MarketAxess in a research report on Monday, October 5th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of MarketAxess in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $517.00 to $562.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $509.82.

In other MarketAxess news, insider Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 2,000 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.00, for a total transaction of $1,080,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,521,680. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Stephen P. Casper sold 750 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.96, for a total value of $416,220.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,882,576. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 52,200 shares of company stock worth $29,266,161 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

MKTX opened at $536.55 on Friday. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $275.49 and a fifty-two week high of $606.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $548.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $520.73. The company has a market capitalization of $20.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.90 and a beta of 0.41.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.07. MarketAxess had a net margin of 42.73% and a return on equity of 33.35%. The firm had revenue of $171.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. This is an increase from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

MarketAxess Profile

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide. It offers institutional investor and broker-dealer firms the access to global liquidity in U.S.

