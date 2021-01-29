Residential Secure Income plc (RESI.L) (LON:RESI) to Issue GBX 1.25 Dividend

Residential Secure Income plc (RESI.L) (LON:RESI) declared a dividend on Thursday, January 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 4th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.25 ($0.02) per share on Friday, March 5th. This represents a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON:RESI traded down GBX 1.10 ($0.01) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 87 ($1.14). The company had a trading volume of 165,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,021. The firm has a market capitalization of £148.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 89.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 90.17. Residential Secure Income plc has a 12-month low of GBX 69 ($0.90) and a 12-month high of GBX 101 ($1.32). The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.33.

Residential Secure Income plc ("ReSI" or "the Company") is managed by ReSI Capital Management Limited (the "Fund Manager"), a wholly-owned and separately regulated subsidiary of TradeRisks Limited ("TradeRisks") – a financing adviser and debt arranger with a 17-year track record in the social housing sector.

