Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Vermilion Energy (VET)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Vermilion Energy (NYSE: VET):

1/20/2021 – Vermilion Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $7.00 to $8.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

1/19/2021 – Vermilion Energy had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at National Bank Financial.

1/19/2021 – Vermilion Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from $7.00 to $6.50. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

1/15/2021 – Vermilion Energy was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating.

1/14/2021 – Vermilion Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from $8.00 to $8.50. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

12/16/2020 – Vermilion Energy had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from $6.00 to $7.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/8/2020 – Vermilion Energy was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating.

Shares of VET traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.52. 32,659 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,758,135. The company has a market cap of $717.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 3.00. Vermilion Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.50 and a fifty-two week high of $15.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.94 and its 200 day moving average is $3.91.

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $211.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.23 million. Vermilion Energy had a negative return on equity of 11.06% and a negative net margin of 121.97%. Analysts anticipate that Vermilion Energy Inc. will post -1.39 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ninepoint Partners LP acquired a new stake in Vermilion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,788,000. JustInvest LLC boosted its stake in Vermilion Energy by 60.6% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 19,880 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 7,501 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Vermilion Energy in the third quarter valued at about $84,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Vermilion Energy in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, CoreCommodity Management LLC boosted its stake in Vermilion Energy by 254.1% in the third quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 227,573 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 163,300 shares in the last quarter. 13.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and optimization of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. It owns 79% working interest in 665,300 net acres of developed land and 87% working interest in 423,200 net acres of undeveloped land, and 439 net producing natural gas wells and 3,402 net producing oil wells in Canada; and 96% working interest in 248,900 net acres of developed land and 91% working interest in 222,100 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins, and 335 net producing oil wells and 2.0 net producing gas wells in France.

