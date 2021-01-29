Research Analysts Set Expectations for Microsoft Co.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for Microsoft in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill now expects that the software giant will post earnings of $1.70 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.61. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Microsoft’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.94 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Microsoft from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $256.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $272.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $260.93.

Shares of MSFT opened at $238.93 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 trillion, a PE ratio of 38.60, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $219.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $213.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.49. Microsoft has a 1 year low of $132.52 and a 1 year high of $242.64.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $43.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.23 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. The business’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.51 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 38.89%.

In related news, President Bradford L. Smith sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.58, for a total transaction of $44,516,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 778,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $173,264,952.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 104,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.52, for a total value of $23,253,340.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,392,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $309,875,343.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 334,500 shares of company stock valued at $74,142,240 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,918,000. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at about $945,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 48,640 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $10,818,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316 shares during the period. Dash Acquisitions Inc. bought a new position in Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $13,240,000. Finally, Dowling & Yahnke LLC raised its position in Microsoft by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 154,433 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $34,349,000 after purchasing an additional 5,466 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

