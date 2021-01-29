Research Analysts Set Expectations for Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd.’s Q4 2020 Earnings (NYSE:ARGO)

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO) – Equities researchers at Boenning Scattergood reduced their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Argo Group International in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 26th. Boenning Scattergood analyst R. Farnam now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.32. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for Argo Group International’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.48 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.05 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.20 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Argo Group International from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Raymond James increased their target price on Argo Group International from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Argo Group International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Compass Point increased their target price on Argo Group International from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.33.

ARGO opened at $41.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.97 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.98. Argo Group International has a 1-year low of $25.00 and a 1-year high of $67.99.

Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.37. The business had revenue of $489.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $479.10 million. Argo Group International had a negative return on equity of 4.54% and a negative net margin of 8.49%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Argo Group International by 1.1% during the third quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,839,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,336,000 after purchasing an additional 19,405 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Argo Group International by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,164,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,880,000 after purchasing an additional 123,023 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Argo Group International by 3.7% during the third quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,131,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,974,000 after purchasing an additional 40,037 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Argo Group International by 11.8% during the third quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 878,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,254,000 after purchasing an additional 93,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Argo Group International by 5.0% during the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 838,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,882,000 after purchasing an additional 39,648 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.37% of the company’s stock.

About Argo Group International

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. underwrites specialty insurance and reinsurance products in the property and casualty markets. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Operations and International Operations. The U.S. Operations segment underwrites primary and excess specialty casualty, and commercial multi-peril, as well as contract, product, environmental, and auto liability products; and general, auto, management, errors and omissions, and public entity liability, as well as workers compensation, and surety and inland marine risks.

