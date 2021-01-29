Research Analysts Offer Predictions for AT&T Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:T)

AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) – Stock analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of AT&T in a report issued on Wednesday, January 27th. William Blair analyst J. Breen expects that the technology company will earn $0.81 per share for the quarter. William Blair also issued estimates for AT&T’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.76 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.19 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.36 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on T. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of AT&T from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, October 26th. National Bank Financial raised shares of AT&T to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AT&T has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.36.

NYSE:T opened at $28.80 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.02. The company has a market cap of $205.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. AT&T has a 52 week low of $26.08 and a 52 week high of $38.82.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $45.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.58 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 11th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.22%. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 58.26%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. TAP Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 8,008 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 150,118 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,317,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 11,273 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 13.2% in the third quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,278 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 2.3% in the third quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,144 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.17% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

