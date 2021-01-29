Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Mondelez International, Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) – Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Mondelez International in a report released on Wednesday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Dickerson now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.57 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.58. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Mondelez International’s FY2023 earnings at $3.28 EPS.

MDLZ has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Mondelez International from $62.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Mondelez International from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mondelez International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.38.

Mondelez International stock opened at $57.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $81.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $57.55 and its 200 day moving average is $56.77. Mondelez International has a one year low of $41.19 and a one year high of $60.00.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.01. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 11.99%. The firm had revenue of $7.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Mondelez International declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, December 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 4.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.315 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is presently 51.01%.

In other Mondelez International news, Director Patrick Siewert purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $58.42 per share, with a total value of $116,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,205,355. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Vinzenz P. Gruber sold 49,719 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.62, for a total value of $2,914,527.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 132,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,775,767.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Mondelez International by 0.5% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,173,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,742,000 after buying an additional 81,056 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Mondelez International by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,735,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,761,000 after purchasing an additional 432,182 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,661,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,133,000 after purchasing an additional 55,617 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 48.4% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,401,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,573,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 7.8% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,679,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,360,000 after purchasing an additional 266,104 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

