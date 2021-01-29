Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (AQN.TO)’s Q4 2020 Earnings (TSE:AQN)

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (AQN.TO) (TSE:AQN) – Analysts at Raymond James cut their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (AQN.TO) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James analyst D. Quezada now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.29 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.30. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (AQN.TO)’s FY2022 earnings at $1.06 EPS.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (AQN.TO) (TSE:AQN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported C$0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$501.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$517.18 million.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on AQN. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (AQN.TO) from C$15.75 to C$16.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (AQN.TO) in a report on Thursday, December 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (AQN.TO) stock opened at C$21.72 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$12.97 billion and a PE ratio of 26.81. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. has a twelve month low of C$13.84 and a twelve month high of C$22.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$21.13 and a 200-day moving average of C$19.79.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a $0.409 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (AQN.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.11%.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (AQN.TO) Company Profile

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada and the United States. It generates and sells electrical energy through non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

