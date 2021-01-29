Republic Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCAA) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.31 Per Share

Republic Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCAA) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 27th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th will be given a dividend of 0.308 per share by the bank on Friday, April 16th. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 18th. This is a positive change from Republic Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29.

Republic Bancorp has raised its dividend payment by 31.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 19 consecutive years.

RBCAA stock opened at $36.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Republic Bancorp has a 1-year low of $27.05 and a 1-year high of $44.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.69. The firm has a market cap of $765.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 0.59.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Republic Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th.

In other Republic Bancorp news, Director David P. Feaster bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $37.74 per share, for a total transaction of $37,740.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,302 shares in the company, valued at $49,137.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,700 shares of company stock valued at $62,160. 51.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Republic Bancorp Company Profile

Republic Bancorp, Inc, a financial holding company, provides banking products and services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Traditional Banking, Warehouse Lending, Mortgage Banking, Tax Refund Solutions, and Republic Credit Solutions. The company accepts demand, savings, time, and brokered and other certificates of deposits; and money market and individual retirement accounts.

