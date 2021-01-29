Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) Shares Purchased by JJJ Advisors Inc.

JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) by 685.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 165 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Repligen were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Repligen by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,165,616 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $171,975,000 after purchasing an additional 56,722 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Repligen by 56.0% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 667,219 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $98,441,000 after buying an additional 239,625 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in Repligen by 11.6% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 418,938 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,810,000 after buying an additional 43,507 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Repligen by 3.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 388,343 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $57,297,000 after buying an additional 12,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Repligen in the 4th quarter valued at $55,632,000. Institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ RGEN opened at $195.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 13.67 and a quick ratio of 12.13. The company has a market cap of $10.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 238.70, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $199.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $170.89. Repligen Co. has a 1-year low of $78.41 and a 1-year high of $226.97.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.12. Repligen had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 6.58%. The business had revenue of $94.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Repligen Co. will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Repligen news, CFO Jon Snodgres sold 3,957 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.52, for a total value of $757,844.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,281,664.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Nicolas Barthelemy sold 1,214 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.51, for a total value of $237,349.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,489.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,245 shares of company stock valued at $5,104,778. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on RGEN shares. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Repligen from $229.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Repligen in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Repligen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.17.

Repligen Company Profile

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems that are used in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

