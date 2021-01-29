Rentokil Initial plc (RTO.L) (LON:RTO) Earns Buy Rating from Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Rentokil Initial plc (RTO.L) (LON:RTO) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 675 ($8.82) price target on the stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Rentokil Initial plc (RTO.L) in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rentokil Initial plc (RTO.L) presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 505 ($6.60).

RTO stock opened at GBX 498.10 ($6.51) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 187.88. The firm has a market cap of £9.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 38.60. Rentokil Initial plc has a 12-month low of GBX 247.70 ($3.24) and a 12-month high of GBX 578.60 ($7.56). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 519.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 530.67.

About Rentokil Initial plc (RTO.L)

Rentokil Initial plc, through its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services from rodents to flying and crawling insects, as well as to other forms of wildlife management for commercial and residential customers.

Analyst Recommendations for Rentokil Initial plc (RTO.L) (LON:RTO)

