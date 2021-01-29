Rentokil Initial plc (RTO.L) (LON:RTO) Earns Buy Rating from Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Rentokil Initial plc (RTO.L) (LON:RTO) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 675 ($8.82) price target on the stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Rentokil Initial plc (RTO.L) in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rentokil Initial plc (RTO.L) presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 505 ($6.60).

RTO stock opened at GBX 498.10 ($6.51) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 187.88. The firm has a market cap of £9.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 38.60. Rentokil Initial plc has a 12-month low of GBX 247.70 ($3.24) and a 12-month high of GBX 578.60 ($7.56). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 519.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 530.67.

Rentokil Initial plc, through its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services from rodents to flying and crawling insects, as well as to other forms of wildlife management for commercial and residential customers.

