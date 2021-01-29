RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) Upgraded to B- by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note released on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of RenaissanceRe from $196.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of RenaissanceRe from $192.00 to $186.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of RenaissanceRe from $229.00 to $220.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of RenaissanceRe from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $194.00 to $199.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of RenaissanceRe from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. RenaissanceRe currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $187.33.

Shares of NYSE:RNR opened at $147.93 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.45. RenaissanceRe has a fifty-two week low of $113.27 and a fifty-two week high of $202.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is $162.76 and its 200 day moving average is $171.77.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported ($1.59) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.15) by $0.56. RenaissanceRe had a net margin of 12.46% and a return on equity of 2.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that RenaissanceRe will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.33%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 1.6% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 4,276 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in RenaissanceRe by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in RenaissanceRe by 1.7% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,044 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in RenaissanceRe by 89.1% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 312 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in RenaissanceRe by 4.3% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 3,761 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $639,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

RenaissanceRe Company Profile

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, and other windstorms, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising tsunamis, winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, tornadoes, explosions and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, and binding facilities and regional U.S.

