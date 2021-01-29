Ren Trading Down 9.7% Over Last 7 Days (REN)

Ren (CURRENCY:REN) traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 28th. Ren has a total market cap of $500.13 million and approximately $122.02 million worth of Ren was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Ren has traded down 9.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Ren coin can now be bought for approximately $0.57 or 0.00001711 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.50 or 0.00068126 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $296.71 or 0.00898299 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00006090 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.39 or 0.00049619 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003029 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0683 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003026 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,387.97 or 0.04202167 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00014849 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.91 or 0.00017887 BTC.

About Ren

Ren (CRYPTO:REN) is a coin. It was first traded on December 31st, 2017. Ren’s total supply is 999,999,633 coins and its circulating supply is 884,917,297 coins. Ren’s official Twitter account is @republicorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ren is renproject.io . The official message board for Ren is medium.com/renproject . The Reddit community for Ren is /r/republicprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The REN is an open-source decentralized dark pool for trustless cross-chain atomic trading of Ether, ERC20 tokens and Bitcoin. REN is an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network. Ren is an ecosystem for building, deploying, and running general-purpose, privacy-preserving, applications using zkSNARK and our own newly developed secure multiparty computation protocol. It makes it possible for any kind of application to run in a decentralized, trustless, and fault-tolerant environment similar to blockchains but with the distinguishing feature that all application inputs, outputs, and state, remain a secret even to the participants running the network. “

Ren Coin Trading

Ren can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ren directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ren should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ren using one of the exchanges listed above.

