Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC Has $298,000 Stock Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC decreased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,389 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 57 shares during the quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Price Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 100.0% in the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 122 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Fiduciary Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

NYSE:MCD traded up $1.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $208.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 180,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,277,356. The company has a market capitalization of $155.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $124.23 and a fifty-two week high of $231.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $212.28 and a 200-day moving average of $212.92.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The fast-food giant reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.60% and a negative return on equity of 53.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.97 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.82%.

MCD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on McDonald’s from $220.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $238.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Wedbush began coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Monday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $185.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. McDonald’s has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.87.

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 7,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.59, for a total value of $1,590,407.43. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,355,442.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Francesca A. Debiase sold 21,930 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.62, for a total value of $4,728,546.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,048 shares in the company, valued at $4,969,609.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 33,456 shares of company stock valued at $7,214,101. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

See Also: What does an outperform rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.