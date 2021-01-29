Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC Has $2.31 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,908 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF comprises about 1.2% of Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $2,312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IWD. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $3,220,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 37.3% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 11,755 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after acquiring an additional 3,196 shares during the period. LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd. now owns 197,828 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $23,369,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 5.7% during the third quarter. Chicago Wealth Management Inc. now owns 36,866 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,355,000 after acquiring an additional 1,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First PREMIER Bank lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 991.1% during the third quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 1,844 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IWD traded down $2.14 on Friday, reaching $135.67. The company had a trading volume of 267,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,603,799. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $84.11 and a fifty-two week high of $142.69. The business has a 50 day moving average of $137.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.09.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

