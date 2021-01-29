Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC Has $1.13 Million Stock Position in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKG)

Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC boosted its holdings in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKG) by 22.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,122 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,228 shares during the period. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC’s holdings in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF were worth $1,130,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Manchester Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 37.8% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 88.2% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 640 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its holdings in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 7,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ARKG traded down $1.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $101.39. 1,325,284 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,378,291. ARK Genomic Revolution ETF has a 52 week low of $24.00 and a 52 week high of $114.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.83.

