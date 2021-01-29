Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC Grows Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 103,967 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 450 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up approximately 3.1% of Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC owned about 0.06% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $5,748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 350.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 50,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,890,000 after buying an additional 39,517 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 83.6% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 29,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,483,000 after acquiring an additional 13,481 shares during the last quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 6,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $188,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 47.2% during the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPYG traded down $1.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $55.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 102,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,851,487. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $55.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.71. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $30.39 and a one year high of $57.62.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

