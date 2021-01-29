Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBNC) Price Target Raised to $25.00

Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBNC) had its price target boosted by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on RBNC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Reliant Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Reliant Bancorp from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Reliant Bancorp from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Reliant Bancorp has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $19.75.

Get Reliant Bancorp alerts:

NASDAQ:RBNC opened at $20.71 on Tuesday. Reliant Bancorp has a 52 week low of $9.45 and a 52 week high of $22.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.40 and a 200 day moving average of $16.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $337.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 1.01.

Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.20. Reliant Bancorp had a net margin of 17.44% and a return on equity of 11.22%. As a group, analysts expect that Reliant Bancorp will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. This is a positive change from Reliant Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Reliant Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.97%.

In other Reliant Bancorp news, insider Kim York acquired 2,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.02 per share, for a total transaction of $49,832.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders bought 3,495 shares of company stock worth $65,633 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Reliant Bancorp during the third quarter worth $628,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Reliant Bancorp by 113.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 74,152 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,208,000 after buying an additional 39,430 shares in the last quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Reliant Bancorp during the third quarter worth $351,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Reliant Bancorp by 73.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 41,541 shares of the bank’s stock worth $677,000 after buying an additional 17,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mendon Capital Advisors Corp boosted its holdings in Reliant Bancorp by 10.1% during the third quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp now owns 171,960 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,493,000 after buying an additional 15,798 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.00% of the company’s stock.

Reliant Bancorp Company Profile

Reliant Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Reliant Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services for businesses and individuals in the Middle Tennessee region and the Nashville-Davidson-Murfreesboro-Franklin Metropolitan Statistical Area. It operates in two segments, Retail Banking and Residential Mortgage Banking.

Read More: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Reliant Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reliant Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.