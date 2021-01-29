Regent Investment Management LLC Sells 90 Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Regent Investment Management LLC lowered its position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,728 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 90 shares during the period. Regent Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $496,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,407 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,976 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,003,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in Ulta Beauty by 6.6% in the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 764 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Ulta Beauty by 5.2% in the third quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Motco raised its stake in Ulta Beauty by 5.8% in the third quarter. Motco now owns 1,091 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 86.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ULTA traded down $8.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $282.23. 18,764 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 708,077. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.05 and a 1-year high of $310.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $283.43 and a 200-day moving average of $244.34. The stock has a market cap of $15.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.73.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.15. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 15.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on ULTA. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Ulta Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $280.00 to $310.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Citigroup lowered shares of Ulta Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $290.00 to $320.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $300.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $280.15.

In other news, Director Robert F. Diromualdo sold 27,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.15, for a total value of $7,348,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,726,519.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 4,371 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.45, for a total transaction of $1,195,249.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,879,421.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 86,371 shares of company stock valued at $23,159,150. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

