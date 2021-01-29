Regent Investment Management LLC Sells 8,000 Shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX)

Regent Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) by 18.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,000 shares during the quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Brixmor Property Group were worth $576,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,465,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $320,254,000 after acquiring an additional 645,749 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,409,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $145,064,000 after purchasing an additional 187,054 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 4.1% during the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,187,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,024,000 after buying an additional 283,972 shares during the period. Aew Capital Management L P increased its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 1.4% during the third quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 4,812,606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,259,000 after buying an additional 67,900 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 20.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,606,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,163,000 after buying an additional 606,536 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BRX shares. TheStreet upgraded Brixmor Property Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brixmor Property Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Brixmor Property Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Bank of America raised Brixmor Property Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $17.00 to $18.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.37.

Shares of Brixmor Property Group stock traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.99. 214,804 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,601,331. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.51 and a 1 year high of $21.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.48 and its 200 day moving average is $13.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 1.63.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.31). Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 14.75%. The company had revenue of $253.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 6th were given a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 5th. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.03%.

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 395 retail centers comprise approximately 69 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

