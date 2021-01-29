Regent Investment Management LLC Sells 1,145 Shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC)

Regent Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,495 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,145 shares during the quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC’s holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp were worth $3,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 44.5% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 39.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co lifted its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.71% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IAC traded down $3.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $209.34. 10,640 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 745,322. The company has a fifty day moving average of $183.95 and a 200 day moving average of $142.64. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a twelve month low of $100.22 and a twelve month high of $217.99.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $2.59. The business had revenue of $788.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $767.89 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

IAC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on IAC/InterActiveCorp in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $145.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $165.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $180.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $165.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.71.

About IAC/InterActiveCorp

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. It operates various platforms, such as Ask.com that empowers people to find, learn, and explore answers from any device or location; Bluecrew, an on-demand platform for flexible W-2 work job seekers for sustainable and reliable employment that fits their schedules across a range of industries, including warehousing, logistics, e-commerce, events, delivery, and hospitality; Care.com, a leading platform for finding and managing family care; and Dotdash that help people to find answers and solve problems.

