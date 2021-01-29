Regent Investment Management LLC Lowers Position in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Regent Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,135 shares of the company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the period. Regent Investment Management LLC’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 890.9% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 45.8% during the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 130.2% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. 63.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ABC traded down $2.58 on Friday, reaching $104.32. The stock had a trading volume of 18,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,523,754. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.55. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 12-month low of $72.06 and a 12-month high of $112.48.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $49.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.93 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a positive return on equity of 65.93% and a negative net margin of 1.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.61 EPS. On average, analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 8.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is presently 22.28%.

In other AmerisourceBergen news, EVP Robert P. Mauch sold 77,560 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.02, for a total value of $7,602,431.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 99,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,739,463.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert P. Mauch sold 16,561 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.06, for a total value of $1,739,898.66. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,030,416.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 28.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ABC. Argus increased their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Mizuho raised their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded AmerisourceBergen from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AmerisourceBergen currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.10.

About AmerisourceBergen

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

