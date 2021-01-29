Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) Stock Price Down 5.2% on Insider Selling

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) shares traded down 5.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $512.94 and last traded at $515.56. 1,432,600 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 41% from the average session volume of 1,013,518 shares. The stock had previously closed at $544.10.

Specifically, Director Michael S. Brown sold 2,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.32, for a total value of $1,374,713.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,868,612.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $548.54, for a total transaction of $54,854.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,987,758.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,680 shares of company stock worth $1,481,616. 11.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist upped their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $750.00 to $770.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $737.00 to $736.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $630.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $650.00 to $653.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Benchmark upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $590.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $619.32.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $501.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $560.19. The stock has a market cap of $54.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $8.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.52 by ($1.16). Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 38.28% and a return on equity of 28.97%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.67 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 27.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in REGN. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,657,538 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,607,197,000 after purchasing an additional 105,873 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 465,104 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $260,356,000 after purchasing an additional 103,282 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 41.1% during the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 323,036 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $180,821,000 after purchasing an additional 94,135 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 570,122 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $319,143,000 after purchasing an additional 90,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 592,199 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $331,501,000 after purchasing an additional 90,142 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

