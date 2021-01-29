Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Receives $626.37 Average Price Target from Analysts

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-eight analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $626.37.

REGN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $575.00 to $584.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $690.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $575.00 to $584.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $750.00 to $770.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th.

Shares of REGN stock traded up $2.65 on Friday, hitting $508.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,015,567. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 3.12. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $328.13 and a fifty-two week high of $664.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $501.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $560.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.30.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $8.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.52 by ($1.16). Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 28.97% and a net margin of 38.28%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.67 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 27.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $520.48, for a total transaction of $52,048.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,356,715.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael S. Brown sold 2,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.32, for a total value of $1,374,713.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,371 shares in the company, valued at $1,868,612.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,680 shares of company stock worth $1,481,616 over the last three months. 11.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 267 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,019 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 181 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,184 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAM Holding AG grew its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 3,528 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,975,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

