reflect.finance Price Down 48.9% Over Last Week (RFI)

reflect.finance (CURRENCY:RFI) traded down 20.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 29th. One reflect.finance token can currently be purchased for $1.28 or 0.00003429 BTC on popular exchanges. reflect.finance has a total market cap of $12.15 million and $1.69 million worth of reflect.finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, reflect.finance has traded down 48.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002692 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.10 or 0.00045911 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000767 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.45 or 0.00116652 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.47 or 0.00063016 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $90.62 or 0.00243296 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.59 or 0.00060645 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.93 or 0.00032038 BTC.

About reflect.finance

reflect.finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,511,059 tokens. reflect.finance’s official website is reflect.finance . The official message board for reflect.finance is reflectfinance.medium.com

Buying and Selling reflect.finance

