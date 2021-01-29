Refereum (RFR) Market Capitalization Tops $19.40 Million

Refereum (CURRENCY:RFR) traded up 3.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 29th. One Refereum token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0039 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Refereum has traded 46.7% higher against the US dollar. Refereum has a market capitalization of $19.40 million and $5.19 million worth of Refereum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.59 or 0.00062525 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $291.52 or 0.00772811 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00005475 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.62 or 0.00044062 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0724 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002653 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002651 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,440.44 or 0.03818558 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.10 or 0.00013520 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.65 or 0.00017634 BTC.

Refereum Token Profile

Refereum (RFR) is a token. Its launch date was September 25th, 2017. Refereum’s total supply is 4,999,650,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,999,180,100 tokens. Refereum’s official website is refereum.com . Refereum’s official Twitter account is @refereum and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Refereum is /r/refereum . The official message board for Refereum is medium.com/@refereum

Buying and Selling Refereum

Refereum can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Refereum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Refereum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Refereum using one of the exchanges listed above.

