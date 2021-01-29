Reef (REEF) Price Hits $0.0181 on Major Exchanges

Reef (CURRENCY:REEF) traded down 5.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 29th. Reef has a total market capitalization of $54.69 million and approximately $49.60 million worth of Reef was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Reef coin can now be purchased for $0.0181 or 0.00000049 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Reef has traded 17.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Reef alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.28 or 0.00063237 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $282.17 or 0.00766346 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00005734 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.20 or 0.00044001 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002716 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0709 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002716 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,407.24 or 0.03821886 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00013395 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.50 or 0.00017650 BTC.

Reef Coin Profile

Reef (CRYPTO:REEF) is a coin. Reef’s total supply is 3,965,900,953 coins and its circulating supply is 3,026,721,973 coins. Reef’s official Twitter account is @ReefDeFi

Reef Coin Trading

Reef can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Reef directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Reef should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Reef using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Reef Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Reef and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.