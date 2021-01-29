Rediff.com India Limited (OTCMKTS:REDFY) Short Interest Update

Rediff.com India Limited (OTCMKTS:REDFY) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a growth of 1,950.0% from the December 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 33,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Rediff.com India stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.18. 222,955 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,907. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.06. Rediff.com India has a 52 week low of $0.02 and a 52 week high of $0.40.
About Rediff.com India
Recommended Story: How to invest in blue-chip stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Rediff.com India Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rediff.com India and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.