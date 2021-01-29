Rediff.com India Limited (OTCMKTS:REDFY) Short Interest Update

Rediff.com India Limited (OTCMKTS:REDFY) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a growth of 1,950.0% from the December 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 33,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Rediff.com India stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.18. 222,955 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,907. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.06. Rediff.com India has a 52 week low of $0.02 and a 52 week high of $0.40.

About Rediff.com India

Rediff.com India Limited provides online Internet based services in India and to the global Indian community. The company delivers news and information, enterprise email services, online shopping marketplace, and internet-based local TV advertising platform. Its websites provides sports and cricket; life style and movies; content on news, business, and finance; search facilities; and e-mail and shopping related channels.

