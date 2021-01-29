Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in VanEck Vectors Long Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:MLN)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Long Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:MLN) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 9,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. owned 0.09% of VanEck Vectors Long Muni ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Long Muni ETF by 17.7% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 81,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after acquiring an additional 12,263 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Long Muni ETF by 28.9% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 3,443 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Long Muni ETF by 27.5% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 4,081 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Long Muni ETF by 22.9% during the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 70,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after acquiring an additional 13,200 shares during the period. Finally, Howard Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Long Muni ETF by 78.0% during the third quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 117,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,513,000 after acquiring an additional 51,477 shares during the period.

Get VanEck Vectors Long Muni ETF alerts:

Shares of MLN opened at $21.89 on Friday. VanEck Vectors Long Muni ETF has a 1 year low of $16.53 and a 1 year high of $22.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.78 and a 200-day moving average of $21.51.

Market Vectors Long Municipal Index ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital AMT-Free Long Continuous Municipal Index (the Index). The Index provides broad exposure to investment-grade municipal bonds with a nominal maturity of 17 years or more.

Featured Story: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Long Muni ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Long Muni ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.