Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Lowers Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,841 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,435 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of AT&T by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 455,863 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,111,000 after acquiring an additional 5,932 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in AT&T by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 24,559 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $706,000 after buying an additional 2,150 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in AT&T by 96.4% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 6,247 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 3,067 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Designers lifted its stake in AT&T by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Wealth Designers now owns 80,813 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,324,000 after buying an additional 16,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified LLC purchased a new position in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at about $301,000. Institutional investors own 51.17% of the company’s stock.

T has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of AT&T from $32.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, October 26th. KeyCorp downgraded shares of AT&T from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, October 5th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.36.

Shares of T opened at $28.80 on Friday. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.08 and a twelve month high of $38.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.23 billion, a PE ratio of 18.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. AT&T had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The company had revenue of $45.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 11th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.22%. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 58.26%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

