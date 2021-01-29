Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $49.33.

RDFN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist raised their price objective on Redfin from $63.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Redfin in a research note on Friday, November 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush raised their price objective on Redfin from $59.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. BTIG Research cut Redfin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut Redfin from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st.

Get Redfin alerts:

In other Redfin news, Director Robert J. Bass sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.75, for a total value of $103,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,492 shares in the company, valued at $583,825. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Glenn Kelman sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.95, for a total transaction of $2,457,000.00. Insiders sold 146,321 shares of company stock valued at $8,400,122 over the last 90 days. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Redfin by 0.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,812,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,150,000 after buying an additional 35,548 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Redfin by 6.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 644,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,158,000 after purchasing an additional 38,564 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Redfin by 2.2% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 573,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,690,000 after purchasing an additional 12,235 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Redfin by 24.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 446,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,730,000 after purchasing an additional 87,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Redfin by 0.4% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 341,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,048,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.82% of the company’s stock.

RDFN traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $72.44. The stock had a trading volume of 11,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,394,164. The stock has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a PE ratio of -144.60 and a beta of 1.96. Redfin has a one year low of $9.63 and a one year high of $84.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $73.30 and a 200-day moving average of $52.72.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. Redfin had a negative return on equity of 11.80% and a negative net margin of 4.61%. The firm had revenue of $236.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.52 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Redfin will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Redfin Company Profile

Redfin Corporation operates as a real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells homes.

Further Reading: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Redfin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redfin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.