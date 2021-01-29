Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $233.11 Million

Brokerages forecast that Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) will report $233.11 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Redfin’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $238.15 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $230.70 million. Redfin reported sales of $233.19 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Redfin will report full year sales of $873.91 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $871.43 million to $877.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.12 billion to $1.34 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Redfin.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $236.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.52 million. Redfin had a negative return on equity of 11.80% and a negative net margin of 4.61%. The business’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 EPS.

RDFN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Redfin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Redfin in a research note on Friday, November 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Truist raised their price objective on Redfin from $63.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Wedbush raised their price objective on Redfin from $59.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, DA Davidson cut Redfin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.73.

In other news, CFO Christopher John Nielsen sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $132,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $944,284. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn Kelman sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.95, for a total value of $2,457,000.00. Insiders sold 146,321 shares of company stock worth $8,400,122 over the last ninety days. 8.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Redfin during the fourth quarter valued at $250,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Redfin by 13.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 605,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,377,000 after buying an additional 70,681 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Redfin by 3.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 220,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,990,000 after buying an additional 7,100 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Redfin by 71.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 167,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,029,000 after buying an additional 70,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Redfin by 24.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 446,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,730,000 after buying an additional 87,376 shares in the last quarter. 83.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Redfin stock traded down $1.97 on Friday, hitting $72.30. 1,578,583 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,394,164. The stock has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -145.96 and a beta of 1.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $72.91 and its 200 day moving average is $52.55. Redfin has a 52-week low of $9.63 and a 52-week high of $84.83.

Redfin Company Profile

Redfin Corporation operates as a real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells homes.

