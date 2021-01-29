Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) Trading 12% Higher

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) was up 12% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $27.92 and last traded at $26.62. Approximately 980,238 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 101% from the average daily volume of 488,213 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.76.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $15.00 target price (up previously from $12.00) on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $14.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.17.

Get Red Robin Gourmet Burgers alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $413.73 million, a P/E ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 2.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.11.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.36) by $1.17. The company had revenue of $200.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.20 million. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers had a negative net margin of 25.18% and a negative return on equity of 64.97%. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers’s quarterly revenue was down 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.24) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. will post -10.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 1,559.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,953 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,775 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 393.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,538 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,821 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 53.1% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,236 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers during the third quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 33.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,838 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454 shares during the period. 97.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB)

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises full-service and casual-dining restaurants. The company's restaurants primarily offer burgers; various appetizers, salads, soups, seafood, and other entrees; and desserts, milkshakes, alcoholic and non-alcoholic specialty drinks, cocktails, wine, and beers.

Further Reading: Dollar Cost Averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.