Recipharm AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:RCPHF) Short Interest Update

Recipharm AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:RCPHF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 113,000 shares, a growth of 4,813.0% from the December 31st total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of Recipharm AB (publ) stock remained flat at $$16.05 during trading on Thursday. Recipharm AB has a twelve month low of $16.05 and a twelve month high of $17.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.05.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Recipharm AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th.

Recipharm AB (publ) provides contract development and manufacturing solutions to the pharmaceutical industry in Sweden, Italy, France, India, Spain, Portugal, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing Steriles & Inhalation, Manufacturing Solids and Others, and Development and Technology.

