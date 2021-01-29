Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. (SGO.PA) (SGO)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. (SGO.PA) (EPA: SGO):

1/25/2021 – Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. (SGO.PA) was given a new €59.00 ($69.41) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/20/2021 – Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. (SGO.PA) was given a new €47.50 ($55.88) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/14/2021 – Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. (SGO.PA) was given a new €33.00 ($38.82) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

1/11/2021 – Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. (SGO.PA) was given a new €48.00 ($56.47) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/7/2021 – Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. (SGO.PA) was given a new €38.00 ($44.71) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/7/2021 – Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. (SGO.PA) was given a new €46.00 ($54.12) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/4/2021 – Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. (SGO.PA) was given a new €43.00 ($50.59) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/28/2020 – Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. (SGO.PA) was given a new €43.00 ($50.59) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/22/2020 – Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. (SGO.PA) was given a new €43.00 ($50.59) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/16/2020 – Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. (SGO.PA) was given a new €43.00 ($50.59) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. (SGO.PA) stock traded up €0.79 ($0.93) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting €41.61 ($48.95). The stock had a trading volume of 1,873,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,290,000. Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. has a 12 month low of €42.05 ($49.47) and a 12 month high of €52.40 ($61.65). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €40.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €36.62.

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain designs, manufactures, and distributes materials and solutions for wellbeing worldwide. It operates in five segments: High Performance Solutions; Northern Europe; Southern Europe Â- Middle East Â- Africa; Americas; and Asia-Pacific. The company offers glass for building, industrial mortars, exterior products, and pipes; insulation, plasterboards, and interior glass products; and coated glass and high performance materials.

