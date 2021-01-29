Real Estate Management Services LLC Sells 43,136 Shares of Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR)

Real Estate Management Services LLC cut its holdings in shares of Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR) by 26.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 121,600 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 43,136 shares during the quarter. Forestar Group accounts for approximately 2.0% of Real Estate Management Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Real Estate Management Services LLC’s holdings in Forestar Group were worth $2,454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Forestar Group by 296.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,856 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 2,884 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Forestar Group by 270.1% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,982 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 2,906 shares during the period. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Forestar Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $82,000. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new position in Forestar Group in the third quarter valued at about $230,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Forestar Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Institutional investors own 30.67% of the company’s stock.

Forestar Group stock opened at $22.01 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Forestar Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.43 and a 1-year high of $23.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 2.15.

Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.09. Forestar Group had a return on equity of 6.92% and a net margin of 6.53%. The firm had revenue of $307.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.90 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Forestar Group Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on FOR. TheStreet upgraded Forestar Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Forestar Group from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Citigroup increased their price target on Forestar Group from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Forestar Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Forestar Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

Forestar Group Inc operates as a residential lot development company in the United States. It engages in the acquisition, entitlement, and development of infrastructure for single-family residential communities. Forestar Group Inc sells residential lots primarily to homebuilders. The company was incorporated in 1955 and is headquartered in Arlington, Texas.

