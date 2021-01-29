Real Estate Management Services LLC Sells 258,900 Shares of Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN)

Real Estate Management Services LLC lowered its position in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) by 47.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 287,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 258,900 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Realty Trust accounts for about 2.8% of Real Estate Management Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Real Estate Management Services LLC’s holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust were worth $3,418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 475.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 803,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,569,000 after purchasing an additional 663,784 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 46.8% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 93,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 29,700 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Brandywine Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust by 71.0% in the 4th quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 18,257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 7,580 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $356,000.

BDN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Brandywine Realty Trust from $9.50 to $10.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on Brandywine Realty Trust from $9.50 to $10.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Evercore ISI upgraded Brandywine Realty Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Argus cut Brandywine Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.06.

In other Brandywine Realty Trust news, Director Wyche Fowler sold 8,598 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.89, for a total transaction of $102,230.22. Following the transaction, the director now owns 75,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $899,942.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BDN opened at $11.26 on Friday. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $7.48 and a 1-year high of $16.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.88. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 6.43, a P/E/G ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 6th were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.75%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 5th. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.15%.

About Brandywine Realty Trust

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Austin and Washington, DC Markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 173 properties and 24.4 million square feet as of September 30, 2020.

