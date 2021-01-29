Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.40-3.70 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.45. The company issued revenue guidance of $63.4-65.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $68.04 billion.Raytheon Technologies also updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 3.40-3.70 EPS.

A number of brokerages have commented on RTX. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $86.78.

NYSE:RTX opened at $68.17 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.53 billion, a PE ratio of -58.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $69.98 and a 200-day moving average of $64.34. Raytheon Technologies has a 52 week low of $40.72 and a 52 week high of $93.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $16.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.07 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 8.35% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The business’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, December 7th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 4.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates in four businesses: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

