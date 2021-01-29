Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Position Increased by Strategic Blueprint LLC

Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 11.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,949 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TAP Consulting LLC increased its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 4,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 27,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,941,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Abbrea Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 29,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,083,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 6.0% during the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 3,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Tealwood Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. 75.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. DZ Bank upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.78.

NYSE:RTX opened at $68.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $103.53 billion, a PE ratio of -58.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $40.72 and a 12 month high of $93.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $69.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.34.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $16.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.07 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a positive return on equity of 8.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, December 7th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 4.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates in four businesses: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

