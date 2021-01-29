Raymond James Trims Real Matters (OTCMKTS:RLLMF) Target Price to $28.00

Real Matters (OTCMKTS:RLLMF) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at Raymond James from $33.00 to $28.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 110.64% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Real Matters from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Real Matters from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.80.

OTCMKTS:RLLMF traded down $1.47 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.29. The stock had a trading volume of 29,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,506. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.32. Real Matters has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $24.51.

Real Matters Inc provides technology and network management solutions to mortgage lending and insurance industries in Canada and the United States. It offers residential mortgage appraisals for purchase, refinance, and home equity transactions under the Solidifi brand to the mortgage lending industry; and insurance inspection services to property and casualty insurers under the iv3 brand.

