Raymond James Raises ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Price Target to $600.00

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) had its price objective upped by analysts at Raymond James from $575.00 to $600.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential upside of 8.26% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on ServiceNow from $575.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on ServiceNow from $560.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Bank of America started coverage on ServiceNow in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $650.00 target price on the stock. Cowen raised their target price on ServiceNow from $575.00 to $600.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on ServiceNow from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $565.48.

NYSE NOW opened at $554.24 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $536.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $492.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 157.01, a PEG ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. ServiceNow has a 1-year low of $238.93 and a 1-year high of $566.74.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 16.60%. The company’s revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that ServiceNow will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 1,562 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $520.45, for a total transaction of $812,942.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,947,628.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Fay Sien Goon sold 142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $508.03, for a total value of $72,140.26. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,232,988.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 61,175 shares of company stock worth $31,883,815. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,378,892 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,153,763,000 after acquiring an additional 21,588 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,876,174 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $909,944,000 after buying an additional 278,285 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 905,164 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $439,005,000 after buying an additional 5,957 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 351.1% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 806,439 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $86,765,000 after buying an additional 627,663 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 623,562 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $302,427,000 after buying an additional 3,179 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications; and digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

