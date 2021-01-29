Raymond James Raises Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) Price Target to $48.00

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) had its price target lifted by Raymond James from $42.00 to $48.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a strong-buy rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

CASH has been the subject of several other reports. B. Riley upped their target price on Meta Financial Group from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Meta Financial Group from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Meta Financial Group from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Meta Financial Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Meta Financial Group from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $36.00.

Shares of Meta Financial Group stock opened at $39.47 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Meta Financial Group has a 52 week low of $13.09 and a 52 week high of $41.00.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.33. Meta Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 19.66%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Meta Financial Group will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 10th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 9th. Meta Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.23%.

In other Meta Financial Group news, CEO Bradley C. Hanson sold 38,956 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.59, for a total value of $1,503,312.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kendall E. Stork sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.87, for a total value of $34,870.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 106,828 shares of company stock valued at $3,945,379 over the last 90 days. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Meta Financial Group in the third quarter valued at about $10,259,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Meta Financial Group by 3.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,917,646 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $94,518,000 after purchasing an additional 170,545 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Financial Group in the third quarter valued at about $4,845,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Meta Financial Group by 37.9% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 350,227 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $6,731,000 after purchasing an additional 96,268 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Meta Financial Group by 4.1% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 248,039 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $4,767,000 after purchasing an additional 9,880 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Meta Financial Group Company Profile

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as the holding company for MetaBank that offers various banking products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services/Other. The company offers demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market savings accounts, and certificate accounts; term lending, asset based lending, factoring, lease financing, insurance premium financing, warehouse financing, and healthcare receivables loans; and consumer credit products.

